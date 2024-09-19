Even though Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was shut down for the season due to a wrist injury, her support remains as strong as ever. Recently, she reposted fan edits about her winning some WNBA hardware on her X account. First, an account posted that Reese should be selected for the WNBA All-Defensive team. The Sky rookie quote tweeted another video about a compilation of her highlights through the 2024 season.

Reese had one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history before being shut down by the Sky. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Reese made history by securing the most rebounds in a single season.

Also, she had 15 straight double-doubles, which was another record. Not to mention, Reese became the fastest player to reach 20 double-doubles. Her impact on the floor was undeniable and for good reason. She leads all rookies in defensive win shares, defensive rating (at least 30 minutes of action), and is third in the league in defensive rebounding percentage.

What awards could Sky rookie Angel Reese win?

For starters, Reese can be in contention for the WNBA All-Defensive Team. Although the team is tough to make with Defensive Player of the Year frontrunners A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier, the Sky rookie has made her case. The defensive win shares, rebounding percentages, and the on-off numbers are hard to deny.

For only her first season, Reese has made a true impact on that side of the ball. Reese isn't as flashy with steals and blocks as Collier and Wilson but she has shown serious potential of being in that DPOY conversation sometime soon.

The Rookie of the Year voting is difficult because she and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark have made history in their unique ways. Clark has awards like most assists in a WNBA season, most three-pointers, and most points and assists double-doubles in a season. On the other hand, Reese has quite the resume as well. She had the most rebounds in a WNBA season, the most rebounds averaged by a rookie, and the most consecutive double-doubles.

Regardless of the voting, Reese had a rookie season unlike any player in history. The dominance of the glass and her defensive instincts are something that will continue to improve. Her support will always run strong, with people always advocating for the LSU standout to win awards. After this season, Reese has a shot to add a lot of hardware to her collection.