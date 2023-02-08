Twitch Streamer Sliker, who was previously under fire for scamming money for gambling, has been permanently banned from the platform.

The ban seemingly came out of nowhere, as it has been around five months since his gambling addiction came to light. However, it hasn’t been that long since he last streamed. Back on January 26, Sliker’s channel went live. However, instead of showing the streamer, it instead showed the Guy Fawkes mask. The mask has become synonymous with the hacker group Anonymous. The stream, titled “This channel is mine now”, had nothing but the mask and laughter on.

Sliker was seen commenting on the stream, saying that the channel was “hacked” and that he wasn’t streaming at the time. Sliker’s alt account was banned earlier that day, and he was worried that his main account was going to be banned after being reported for ban evasion. It is currently unknown if this ban is a result of said ban evasion report, or if it’s connected to Sliker’s scam controversy from last year. Either way, Sliker has not said anything about the situation. Should more information pop up, we will be sure to update you.

That’s all the information we have about Sliker getting permanently banned on Twitch. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.