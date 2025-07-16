Kyle Tucker was one of two Chicago Cubs who started Tuesday's All-Star Game. He and Pete Crow-Armstrong represented the Cubs after leading them to a dominant first half of the season. Thanks to their success, the pressure is on manager Craig Counsell to keep winning games when the season resumes. For general manager Carter Hawkins, he faces expectations to re-sign both.

Crow-Armstrong's contract negotiations are ongoing. While he might be the most important piece of Chicago's long-term picture, keeping Tucker is a top priority. The All-Star has been just as good as ever in his debut season with the Cubs. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract extension sparked conversation about how much Tucker could sign for when the time comes.

When Tucker answered questions about his future, his answers were not definitive. His focus was on the All-Star Game and enjoying the festivities with Crow-Armstrong and other superstars.

The outfielder doubled down on his long-term plans, saying that he is open to whatever happens. However, he continues to speak highly of the Cubs and their organization.

“Yeah, why not? We’ll see what happens this year and beyond that,” Tucker said. “Yeah, why not? They’ve been very open with me and other players. … We have a really good environment, not just in the clubhouse but also the front office, coaching staff and everything. We’ve got a good group over there.”

Tucker's contract extension while be hundreds of millions of dollars, regardless of where he signs. He has the option to test the waters in free agency this winter if he and Chicago cannot come to an agreement. While the Cubs could still re-sign him then, the bidding war for Tucker would make it much more difficult to do so.

For now, Tucker wants to focus on this season and helping the Cubs compete for a title. While this year's team is dominant, Counsell, Hawkins, and the front office will continue to work through negotiations.