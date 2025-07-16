Kyle Tucker was one of two Chicago Cubs who started Tuesday's All-Star Game. He and Pete Crow-Armstrong represented the Cubs after leading them to a dominant first half of the season. Thanks to their success, the pressure is on manager Craig Counsell to keep winning games when the season resumes. For general manager Carter Hawkins, he faces expectations to re-sign both.
Crow-Armstrong's contract negotiations are ongoing. While he might be the most important piece of Chicago's long-term picture, keeping Tucker is a top priority. The All-Star has been just as good as ever in his debut season with the Cubs. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract extension sparked conversation about how much Tucker could sign for when the time comes.
When Tucker answered questions about his future, his answers were not definitive. His focus was on the All-Star Game and enjoying the festivities with Crow-Armstrong and other superstars.
The outfielder doubled down on his long-term plans, saying that he is open to whatever happens. However, he continues to speak highly of the Cubs and their organization.