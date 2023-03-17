Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Slime 3K Rise Against Despot will be arriving on consoles this 2023, says developers Konfa Games and publishers tinyBuild.

With a yet-unspecified release date, Konfa Games alongside tinyBuild announced that the currently PC-only game will eventually come out to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch later this year. It will support English, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Japanese, Korean, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese languages. Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot is currently available on the PC exclusively through the Steam storefront.

In Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot, players take control of a sentient slime, used by the Despot to produce countless human test subjects, who had just gained consciousness and decided that they don’t want to be a pawn in the Despot’s games. Going through countless pink human subjects that are tasked to take it down, the Slime will have to hone its skills, learn new abilities, and spawn weapons from within itself to escape the procedurally-generated lab and defeat the Despot itself. Would a mere slime be up to the task?

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot is the latest game in the Despotism Universe, the rogue-lite series of games involving mass-produced humans stuck in a labyrinthian lab experimented upon by the tyrannical AI Despot. In its previous title, Despot’s Game, tinyBuild mixes the emerging auto-battler genre with the tried-and-tested roguelite formula. In this game, the player takes control of the humans who are stuck in the lab, learning new abilities and finding weapons that they could use to go against the Despot’s different machinations, in a bid to break free from the Despot’s tyrannical rule and attain freedom.