The world’s biggest sporting event is stepping into the future. Less than a year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, Adidas has unveiled the official match ball, and it’s powered by artificial intelligence, Complex reports.

adidas just lit up the Las Vegas Sphere with TRIONDA — the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZgadRsNEIh — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The ball, called Trionda, blends symbolism and innovation. Its name represents the three host nations, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while the word “onda” in Spanish means wave or vibe. The design features all three countries’ colors to celebrate the first joint North American World Cup. What sets the Trionda apart, though, is what’s inside.

A smarter ball for a smarter game

At the heart of the Trionda is Adidas’ Connected Ball Technology, which includes an AI-powered chip that records and transmits live data during matches. This data assists referees through the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, helping them make more accurate offside and handball calls while reducing controversial moments that often spark debate.

Article Continues Below

This design builds on the 2022 World Cup’s Al Rihla, the first ball to use a similar sensor. Adidas improved the technology this time by moving the chip from the center to the side of the ball for better precision and durability.

Adidas’ football innovation lead, Hannes Schaefke, told CBS Sports that the new system helps capture aspects of the game that were once impossible to track. “The amount of passes, sprints, and high-speed running keeps increasing,” he said. “From a technological perspective, tracking the ball itself was always the hardest. Things like touch frequency during a dribble were impossible to measure without a sensor inside.”

Now, that level of detail can be analyzed in real time. Beyond refereeing, the data could eventually help coaches, analysts, and fans understand the game more deeply. The Trionda isn’t just about improving officiating, it represents the next step in how soccer is studied and experienced.

When the World Cup begins next summer across North America, the Trionda will be at the center of the action, both literally and technologically. With stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Vinícius Júnior ready to shine, the ball itself might just steal a little of the spotlight.