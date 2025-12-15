The Los Angeles Rams will possibly be without wide receiver Davante Adams when they aim for their third straight win on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams suffered a hamstring injury in their win over the Detroit Lions, 41-34, on Sunday, and he might not be ready yet for Week 16, as reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that Davante Adams’ hamstring injury ‘didn’t look good,' and the wide receiver’s status for ‘Thursday Night Football' against the Seahawks is in doubt,” wrote Schefter on X.

It was an ominous remark from McVay, but it should not be a surprise, as a hamstring injury normally takes multiple weeks to heal.

Luckily for the NFC-leading Rams, they have already clinched a playoff berth with their victory over the Lions. They are currently sitting on an 11-3 record, already their best since winning the Super Bowl in 2021.

The 32-year-old Adams was enjoying a resurgent campaign in his first season with the Rams before getting hurt. In 13 games, he has logged 56 receptions for 718 yards and 14 touchdowns—tying the second-most of his career.

The three-time All-Pro recently claimed that playing with the Rams is the most fun he has ever had. He signed with Los Angeles in the offseason on a two-year deal worth $44 million.

Adams sustained the hamstring injury while running a long route with 112:36 left in the fourth quarter versus Detroit.

After the Seahawks, the Rams, who are gunning for back-to-back division titles, will face the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals to close out their calendar.