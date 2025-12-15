Well, this is not ideal for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers made a big splash this season by trading for former Dallas Cowboys star and All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons has been a driving force on their defense, helping lead the team to success. However, the star pass rusher suffered an injury during their game against the Denver Broncos.

Unfortuantely, it seems like the worst-case scenario has come true for the Packers. Adam Schefter reports that the initial concern with Parsons is that he suffered a torn ACL.

“The initial belief is that Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL today, as @ProFootballTalk reported,” Schefter write on X. “There will be further testing to see if that is the case.”

More to come shortly.