The Los Angeles Rams are going dancing in the NFL playoffs. A thrilling come-from-behind 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was all Los Angeles needed on Sunday to secure a ticket to the upcoming NFL postseason.

The Rams improved to 11-3 in the 2025 NFL season, and while they are still not assured of the NFC West division title, Matthew Stafford and company can make plans for the playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks also won on Sunday against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts to go 11-3 through 14 weeks of football in the 2025 campaign, keeping the division title race interesting, as the season winds down to its last few weeks.

Stafford went 24-of-38 for 368 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception for the Rams, who had to overcome a halftime deficit to come away with the win over Detroit. Los Angeles trailed the Lions by seven points after two quarters and then woke up in the second half, where the Rams outscored their visitors, 24-10.

The Rams grabbed the lead in the third quarter after tight end Colby Parkinson scored a 26-yard touchdown. Parkinson finished the contest with 75 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Puka Nacua, who had an injury scare in the game, paced the team with 181 receiving yards on nine receptions and 11 targets.

Los Angeles' win against the Lions also kept the Rams within distance of at least tying their record for most wins in a season in the Sean McVay era. The Rams went 13-3 in 2018, their most so far in a campaign with McVay at the helm.

Looking ahead, the Rams will face the Seahawks in a crucial matchup in Week 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle.