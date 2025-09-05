On Sunday, the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders became heated, and tensions ran high — particularly from striker Luis Suarez's side. Suarez was seen spitting on a Sounders staffer in an emotional moment, with the Uruguayan striker having to be held back by his teammates from inflicting further damage.

Suarez has built for himself a reputation for being one of the most fiery players on the pitch, and his passion for the game manifests sometimes in outbursts of temper, leading to some deplorable actions. At the very least, the 38-year-old issued an apology for his actions, taking full accountability for his wrongdoing.

“First, I want to congratulate the Seattle Sounders for their Leagues Cup triumph. But most of all, I want to apologize for my behavior when the game ended,” Suarez wrote on his Instagram story on Thursday, via The Athletic. “It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn't have happened but that doesn't justify my reaction.”

The Inter Miami striker went further, saying that this is not the kind of example he wants to be setting.

“I made a mistake and sincerely apologize. It's not the image I want to give in front of my family, that suffers because of my mistakes, in front of my club, that also doesn't deserve seeing themselves affected by something like this,” Suarez added.

“I feel bad for what happened, and I didn't want to let pass the opportunity to recognize and apologize to everything that felt bad for what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left ahead and we will work together to try and get the triumphs that this club and its fans deserve. A hug to all.”

Luis Suarez, Inter Miami lose the plot in Leagues Cup final loss

Before Suarez even launched some spittle towards the Sounders staffer, Inter Miami were already losing it. After the final whistle blew, midfielder Sergio Busquets was very irate as well and punched Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas, prompting a full-blown fracas between the two clubs.

Missing out on silverware has to be very frustrating for esteemed winners like Suarez and Busquets, both of whom have cabinets filled with the trophies they won during their heyday in Europe. But this is not their final opportunity to win a trophy this season anyway, so they should perhaps keep their cool and simply use this as fuel.