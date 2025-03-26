Five months after public backlash over its initial branding, Boston’s NWSL expansion team has officially rebranded as Boston Legacy Football Club, the team announced Wednesday. The name comes after months of internal review and fan feedback following the failed introduction of “BOS Nation FC” last October.

The original rollout was accompanied by a marketing campaign titled “Too Many Balls,” which attempted a tongue-in-cheek approach to highlight the lack of women’s professional sports in the city. The campaign was swiftly criticized and largely removed within 24 hours. The initial name, “BOS Nation,” was explained as an anagram of “Bostonian,” but failed to resonate with fans.

Franchise majority owner Jennifer Epstein acknowledged the misstep earlier this month, confirming that the team would adopt a new identity after receiving “honest and critical feedback.” The updated name, Boston Legacy FC, aims to reflect both Boston’s historic significance and its modern role as a center for innovation, the club said.

Fan feedback used for new name for Boston NWSL expansion team

To arrive at the new name, the organization conducted a survey of 1,500 fans and branding professionals, resulting in over 500 name ideas and a final shortlist of 14. The team prioritized a name that would need no explanation and could stand the test of time. It also aimed to avoid common Boston sports tropes such as colonial or nautical themes.

“Many names — some popular — were unavailable for legal or trademark reasons, while others missed the majority of our guiding criteria,” the team said on its website this week, per Jeff Kassouf of ESPN.

The team has not yet revealed its crest or wordmark but expects to do so in the coming months.

“Our name is just the beginning,” Epstein said in a statement. “It’s what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit, that will give it life.”

Off the field, the team has also faced challenges. Its plan to renovate White Stadium, a public facility in Franklin Park, has prompted legal scrutiny and become a controversial issue in Boston politics. A trial over the stadium’s use of public land recently concluded, with a ruling expected soon.

Boston Legacy FC is slated to begin play in 2026 alongside a yet-unnamed NWSL expansion team in Denver, which will bring the the league to 16 teams.