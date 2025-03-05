For the first time in history, the FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show. FIFA president Gianni Infantino officially announced the groundbreaking addition for the 2026 tournament, set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Yahoo reports. In collaboration with Global Citizen, the performance aims to bring a spectacle on par with the Super Bowl’s iconic halftime shows.

Infantino shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it a “historic moment for the FIFA World Cup.” He also highlighted FIFA’s plans to transform Times Square into a football hub during the final weekend, ensuring an immersive experience for fans in New York City. This development marks a significant shift for FIFA, taking cues from the NFL's entertainment-driven approach to championship events.

Coldplay Leads the Betting Market

As soon as the announcement dropped, speculation about the headlining act took off. According to early reports from The Sun, British rock band Coldplay is already in discussions with FIFA about leading the performance. The group, known for their stadium-filling anthems and visually stunning live shows, is currently the frontrunner, with betting odds placing them at 1/3 to take center stage.

Entertainment betting expert Jake Ashton noted, “Coldplay are heavy favorites to perform during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show with early reports suggesting talks with FIFA have already taken place. It's expected that we'll see big acts alongside them, with massive names such as Beyoncé and Rihanna also featuring in the betting market for the spot!”

Given Coldplay’s history of high-profile collaborations, industry insiders believe other global superstars could join them on stage. Beyoncé, who worked with the band on Hymn for the Weekend, is seen as a strong contender. Similarly, Rihanna—who previously teamed up with Coldplay on Princess of China—has the star power and global appeal that FIFA might be looking for to elevate the show.

A Shorter Halftime Window

While FIFA is borrowing from the Super Bowl’s playbook, one major difference remains—the duration of the break. The NFL allows for a 30-minute halftime show, largely to accommodate stage setup and breakdown. However, FIFA’s halftime will remain at just 15 minutes, meaning the performance may need to be more streamlined than the elaborate productions seen at Super Bowls.

With FIFA’s commitment to making the World Cup a global spectacle, the addition of a halftime show could redefine the viewing experience for millions. Whether Coldplay ultimately headlines or another superstar takes center stage, the 2026 World Cup final promises to deliver entertainment on and off the pitch.