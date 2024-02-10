Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello filed for divorce seven months ago. The former couple was married for seven years.

Vergara and Manganiello have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage … which is being or has been submitted to the court,” per PEOPLE.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the now-former couple said back in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofia Vergara Details Why Split With Joe Manganiello Happened

Sofia Vergara opened up to Spanish newspaper El Pais for the cause of her split from husband Joe Manganiello. She told the outlet plainly that the want to expand their family was not something she desired.

“Well I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she revealed to the publication. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Vergara's son Manolo was born in 1991. She welcomed her son with then-husband Joe Gonzalez and they needed up getting divorce in 1993.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Move On

The exes have gotten back into the dating scene amid their divorce. The Modern Family alum has been seeing Justin Saliman who is an orthopedic surgeon. The two were seen going on dinner dates in Hollywood in October.

“He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the insider href=”https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/sofia-vergara-is-excited-about-justin-saliman-romance/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>told Us of the budding romance. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

As for Manganiello, he was seen out leaving a gym in California with actresss Caitlin O'Connor back in October. It was later reported that the two are “casually seeing” one another. In a recent update, the two are seemingly exclusive and taking things slow.

“Caitlin has also been in serious relationships before. She would love to settle down one day and have a family of her own, but is not putting pressure on the situation in any way,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in December.

“She knows Joe recently got out of a marriage, and that they have only been seeing each other for a handful of months. They are taking things day by day, but their relationship is on the upswing, and they're enjoying where it's going. Joe is really happy and has moved on,” the source said.