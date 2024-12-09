Nike and Air Jordan have been rather dormant in terms of their recent projects with other brands and entities within the sneaker community as they continue to keep their circle of collaborators small. Miami-based sneaker retailer SoleFly is on that shortlist and no stranger to partnering with the Jumpman. Most recently, they introduced their homage to Miami with the Air Jordan 12 “Cafecito.”

Previously working on several Air Jordan models including the iconic Jordan 1, Jordan 8, Jordan 10, and even the Jordan 17, SoleFly has never failed to put their own spin on some of the most classic silhouettes. Their latest take on the Air Jordan 12 pays homage to all of the Latino coffee shops in the Miami area.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 12 “Cafecito”

The Air Jordan 12 “Cafecito” comes in a stunning and regal White/Baroque Brown color scheme. The white upper features premium leather with a slight cracking effect for a unique texture matching the theme. The toeguard, midsole, outsole, and back heel tabs are done in Baroque Brown, a perfect shape to resemble coffee beans and add to overall vibe of the shoe. We see patterning along the outsole symbolizing the tiles in many coffee shops, along with SoleFly branding along the heel tab and insoles.

The shoes were also featured in a promo that starred Miami Heat player and Jordan Brand athlete Jaime Jacquez Jr. As a latino athlete representing the city of Miami, he was the perfect ambassador to promote the shoes for the folks over at SoleFly. All in all, this is already being considered one of the best releases from Jordan Brand in 2024.

The Air Jordan 12 “Cafecito” officially released on December 5, 2024 at the SoleFly location in Miami, with a global release following on December 6. The shoes sold-out instantly and if you're looking to get your hands on a pair, you may have to look at the aftermarket for this popular shoe. Be sure to check out sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW for their wide stock of recently released sneakers.

What do you think of this latest Air Jordan collab? Will you be grabbing a pair?