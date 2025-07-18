Angel Reese already has multiple player rivalries in the WNBA, but is looking to add one more to her list. While warming up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the Chicago Sky forward had a comedic interaction with Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers.

Rivers confronted the two-time All-Star on the court for an impromptu interview. The two argued over which one of them is the “North Carolina Barbie,” to which Reese claimed she is the “Barbie” of wherever she is. Reese then recalled their old rivalry on the AAU circuit, to which the players then argued over who got the best of their amateur matchups.

“I used to get in Saniya's a** in AAU,” Reese said. “Carolina Flames, I used to flame they a** up. Check [the highlights]. We used to go at it. Me and her used to go at it.”

Reese and Rivers were raised in the same area, with the former growing up in Baltimore and the latter spending her youth in Wilmington, North Carolina. Though Reese is a year older, the two engaged in multiple high-profile clashes on the East Coast AAU scene.

After years of battling on the regional circuit, Reese and Rivers were both considered five-star recruits coming out of high school. Reese notably played out her collegiate career at LSU, while Rivers spent one year at South Carolina before transferring to NC State.

Angel Reese representing Sky at WNBA All-Star Game

Years after competing in AAU, Reese and Rivers now lead their respective WNBA teams. Both have needed almost no time to adjust to the next level. Reese has been particularly elite in her first two seasons, already proving to be the best rebounder in the league while improving her scoring and facilitating. The Sky forward made her second All-Star appearance in as many years in 2025 by averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Rivers is not yet on that level, but is already one of the best young guards in the league. The Connecticut Sun drafted Rivers at No. 8 in the 2025 WNBA Draft and asked to to immediately fill a featured role. The 22-year-old has responded, averaging 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game through her first 20 professional games.