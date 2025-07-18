Indiana is hosting the 2025 All-Star Weekend, and there are Fever players who will be participating in the game. Before the game, there have been a load of interviews from the players on the Fever, including the very own Caitlin Clark. The Fever star was recently on A Touch More, where they joked with her about one of her viral moments during the season.

Earlier in the season, Clark and Rhyne Howard got tangled up during a player when the Atlanta Dream hosted the Fever. The two exchanged words, and the camera was put on Clark, saying, ” I'm not scared of you.” The clip went viral, but mostly because of Clark's facial expression.

When the show brought up the viral picture, Clark couldn't do much but laugh.

“My hair is all messed up,” Clark said.

“My hair is all messed up” 😭😭@atouchmore & Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/aBv2oBOX3p — Rachel A DeMita (@RADeMita) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

There have been a few moments during the season where fans have caught Clark and made her a meme, and she's probably seen all of them. If it's one thing that All-Star weekend has shown so far, is that it's nothing but fun around the league, and the ladies love to have a good time.

Unfortunately, for some of them, they may have to pay the cost of being a meme.

Caitlin Clark sitting out of All-Star Game

Though Clark is the team captain for one of the All-Star teams, she will not be participating in the game as she looks to recover from her groin injury. She's been dealing with the injury for the past few weeks, and recently re-aggravated it right before All-Star Weekend. For now, the best thing is for Clark to get some rest so she can help her team make a run after the break.

Kelsey Mitchell, Clark's teammate and was chosen to be on her All-Star team, recently spoke about the star guard and how they're helping to keep her spirits high with this nagging injury.

“It’s good to see her smile,” Mitchell said. “She’s been through a lot. She’s trying to figure out what she needs for her body, and it’s important for us to make sure that she still felt heard and seen.”

The hope is that the injury doesn't continue to linger, and she doesn't have to miss any time when the Fever get back into action. Clark has struggled to get into a rhythm this season, and once she get healthy, that should change.