Solid Snake's voice actor David Hayter has surprised fans with his most recent tweets about Metal Gear Solid. Let's look at what it might mean

Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter has got the Metal Gear fanbase wildly excited after teasing “this is only the beginning” for the franchise, while promoting his upcoming retrospective video series highlighting iconic moments from the games.

“Critics called the game innovative, a cinematic classic, even the best video game ever made,” said Hayter in the trailer shown above. Hayter first voiced returning series protagonist Solid Snake in Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid, and later returned to voice the character multiple times alongside in each major franchise entry.

However, fans weren't too happy when Kiefer Sutherland took over the voice of the iconic mercenary. Those same fans are among the many gamers who are thrilled to see Hayter return to take a more active role in the series that he played an instrumental role in bringing to life.

It's some pretty exciting news for fans of Metal Gear Solid, but there's still plenty of speculation as to what “Snake” could have meant. Fans pointed out that the actor could be referring to the so-far unannounced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, or his upcoming video series. Perhaps more remakes or other Metal Gear Solid content is coming our way soon.

Metal Gear Solid fans haven't been treated to a new game in over five years. David Haytner's teasing of Solid Snake's return could be something small, but fans are hoping for a major surprise. Looks like we'll have to go into stealth mode to wait and see.

