Sonic fans playing the recently released Sonic Frontiers may notice something a little different about Starfall islands today.

In celebration of Hedgehog's Birthday, the Sonic Team has updated Sonic frontiers to include all sorts of goodies to celebrate his day. The new FREE update includes new challenges, moves, a collectible Koco, and the highly anticipated New Game +. It's available today for all platforms.

The news came as part of the Sonic Central 2023 Livestream, which showcased new games and information about upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog products. You can watch the full stream below:

Also mentioned in the stream was Sonic Origins Plus, Sonic Speed Simulator for Roblox, information on Netflix's Sonic Prime, information on some Sonic Mobile games. Even a Sonic Symphony was announced, which will perform in Paris, Los Angeles, San Paulo, Boston and more. The future of Sonic the Hedgehog is surely an exciting one.

What's New In Sonic Frontiers?

As mentioned earlier, the new update brings new challenges, some of which are birthday themed, for you to enjoy. Additionally, Kocos you collect will don birthday gear to celebrate Sonic's Big Day. They'll wear all sorts of things ranging from party hats, crowns, as well as pirate and cowboy hats.

The biggest addition to this update, of course, is the inclusion of a New Game + Mode. For those unfamiliar, New Game + is a feature in games that allows you to start from the beginning with all the upgrades you received in your completed play through.

Now players will be able to play the game over again but won't have to worry about grinding for XP as they can start fresh with all their upgraded skills. Now you'll be able to breeze through the game donning Sonic's Birthday apparel in no time.

A New Collectable Koco has been added to the game, giving players a little bit extra content to look forward to as part of the free update.

You can watch the trailer for his Birthday Bash below:

Sonic Frontiers released on November 8, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

