Where will Bradley Beal end up? That is the biggest question after reports emerged that the Washington Wizards will look to trade him if they do go into a rebuild. With a new front office, blowing it up and staring over makes sense, so Beal might not be with the Wizards much longer.

As a result, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers emerged as options for Beal, although some reported that it would be difficult for the Sixers to make it happen. Now, another Eastern Conference heavyweight has entered the fold: The Milwaukee Bucks, per Shams Charania.

“I'm told another team looming as a potential suitor for Brad Beal in the marketplace, the Milwaukee Bucks.”

“Expect the Miami Heat to emerge as significant suitors for Bradley Beal… I’m told another team looming as a potential suitor…the Milwaukee Bucks.” Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania gave an update on the Wizards possibly looking to move Beal. pic.twitter.com/uLJXltDQSd — Stadium (@Stadium) June 14, 2023

Well, there you have it. The Bucks, who lost to the Miami Heat in the first round, could make a run at Beal. However, that would likely mean moving on from Khris Middleton, especially with the hefty contract Beal is tied to for the next four years.

Nonetheless, a roster featuring Bradley Beal and Giannis Antetokounmpo would do wonders for new head coach Adrian Griffin. Beal will be 30 years old in June, but he averaged 23.2 PPG with 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season.

If Beal ends up in Milwaukee, it would be hard to pick anybody else as the Eastern Conference favorites, although having a first-time head coach could make for an adjustment period. All in all, the Bradley Beal Sweepstakes are beginning, and the week leading up to the NBA Draft should be full of storylines and rumors regarding the All-Star.