Although Team USA won its fifth straight gold medal, the player that turned the most heads during the 2024 Paris Olympics was French forward Guerschon Yabusele. While San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama headlined France, Yabusele was the heart and soul of a French team that nearly won against Team USA.

In six appearances for France, Yabusele averaged 14 points on 51.9% shooting and 3.3 rebounds and connected on 28.6% of his three-point attempts in 23.3 minutes per game. Although he hasn't played in the NBA in five years, league sources tell ClutchPoints that the grit and two-way play has Yabusele back on NBA radars. Yabusele has made it clear he's ready for an NBA comeback, and perhaps the former Boston Celtics forward has done enough to earn another shot in the NBA.

A team that could be a serious option for Yabusele is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who just named Kenny Atkinson as the team's next head coach. Atkinson was an assistant on France's basketball team, helping scheme their offense to a silver medal finish. Sources have shared with ClutchPoints that since the Cavs typically carry 14 players, they will consult Atkinson on adding a player he's familiar with before Cleveland's training camp.

Although Cleveland may look for a veteran who doesn't expect playing time, why not try Yabusele, a forward who's only 28 and can push the team as a reserve? The French connection between Atkinson, the Cavs, and Yabusele could be worth exploring, especially with how Yabusele answers a clear need on Cleveland's roster.

How Guerschon Yabusele fits with the Cavs

In his brief NBA stint in Boston, Yabusele was more of a punchline than the pugilist he is now. Yabusele only averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 74 games with the Celtics from 2017-2019 and quietly moved back overseas after flaming out in Boston. But after losing weight, improving his consistency, and rounding out his game, Yabusele showcased that he isn't a footnote in Celtics history.

Instead, if this version of Yabusele had played for the Celtics, he likely would have contributed more, lasted longer, and carved out a high-energy, two-way forward role. Since he's capable of playing and defending either forward spot on paper, Yabusele fills an immediate need for the Cavs.

Cleveland needs a two-way forward at either spot, especially one that can play alongside either Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley. Yabusele fits that mold and can give the Cavs shooting, defense, energy, and rebounding as either Mobley or Max Strus's main backup. Yabusele's skillset is an ideal blend of what the Cavs need and, thanks to the connection with Atkinson, could make Yabusele a rock-solid free-agency signing.

But while it all seems good on paper, what really matters is Yabusele's future with his current European club, Real Madrid. If an NBA team is going to sign him, Real Madrid would need to be paid $2.5 million to buy out his current contract. NBA rules prevent teams from spending more than $850,000 to buy a player from an existing contract, meaning Yabusele would have to pay the rest.

That means any team that signs the French forward would have to give him a sizable contract. That could complicate things with how limited things are for the Cavs financially. But, if Atkinson can make a strong enough recruiting pitch, Yabusele could don the Wine and Gold next season.