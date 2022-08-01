Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings.

The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron Upshaw unexpectedly de-commit recently.

This weekend saw hard commitments from four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson and three-star tackle Jatavius Shivers. The team also received a verbal commitment from four-star edge rusher Monteque Rhames.

Anderson is the headliner of this group and is a massive pickup for head coach Shane Beamer. He becomes the highest-rated commitment Beamer has recruited since he was hired in 2020.

The Dorman High School product is the second-best interior offensive lineman in the nation according to 247Sports. He turned down approaches from Clemson, LSU, and North Carolina.

Shivers stands 6’7″ and 290lbs and comes out of Villa Rica High School in Georgia. He chose Beamer and the Gamecocks over Vanderbilt, Akron, and Auburn.

Rhames’ commitment came as a bit of a shock over the weekend. And Beamer couldn’t withhold his excitement, tweeting out a hype video in response to the news.

Rhames turned away Nick Saban’s Alabama in favor of calling Columbia home for the next few years. He also rejected Appalachian State and Arizona State.

While the program has a ton of momentum already, it may receive even more. Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor, a top 10 player in the nation, is considering South Carolina as one of his options.

The Gamecocks received a shot in the arm through the transfer portal in December. They landed former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Things are looking up for the South Carolina program.