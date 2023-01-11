Spencer Rattle is coming back for another year with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The South Carolina football quarterback made that announcement via a Wolf of Wall Street-inspired post on his official Twitter account.

Spencer Rattler feels that there’s unfinished business for him down in Columbia, and he will look to help South Carolina football achieve its goals in the 2023 college football season. With Rattler officially announcing his return for 2023, the Gamecocks can now let out a big sigh of relief, as his decision was among the most-awaited moments by South Carolina this offseason.

A transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners, Spencer Rattler was solid for the Gamecocks in his first year with the program. In 13 games, he passed for 3,012 yards and 18 touchdowns. He did have 12 interceptions, but those can be forgotten when considering the success the Gamecocks had in their final two games of the regular season. Spencer Rattler led South Carolina to upset wins over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at home and against the No.8 Clemson Tigers on the road.

The Gamecocks played in the Gator Bowl but lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 45-38.

With Spencer Rattler leading their offense which averaged over 30 points per game, the Gamecocks were able to finish the 2022 college football season with an 8-5 record — the program’s best since 2017 when it had a 9-4 slate under the coaching of Will Muschamp.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will now have to start planning for the 2023 season with some great momentum the Gamecocks can ride on.