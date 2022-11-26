Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

South Carolina football quarterback Spencer Rattler went full Joe Burrow following the team’s upset win over Clemson on Saturday, per PFF.

Life is good if you’re Spencer Rattler rn😎 pic.twitter.com/7OOHUW5vul — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 26, 2022

The Gamecocks narrowly edged out the Tigers by a final score of 31-30 in what was a thrilling affair. With the win, South Carolina moved to 8-4 on the season while Clemson fell to 10-2.

Clemson led 14-0 after the first quarter of play. But Spencer Rattler and South Carolina took over in the 2nd quarter and did not look back.

Rattler finished the game with 360 yards on 25-39 passing to go along with a pair of passing touchdowns. He also added a rushing TD for good measure.

Spencer Rattler was an exciting recruit coming out of high school. After a strong start with Oklahoma, the wheels fell off a bit last season which led to Rattler’s decision to transfer to South Carolina.

The 2022 season outlook for South Carolina football was cloudy to open the year. But the Gamecocks have made a habit out of upsetting big programs as of late. Prior to this win over Clemson, Spencer Rattler led South Carolina to an upset victory over Tennessee.

It should be noted that smoking a cigar after winning a national championship, like Joe Burrow did with LSU, is much different than smoking a cigar following a win to improve to 8-4 on the season. Nevertheless, it is clear that Spencer Rattler is enjoying life in South Carolina. And his talent is difficult to deny. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the quarterback.