No one quite knew how to take the South Carolina Gamecocks football team last season. They were more than a mixed bag of a team looking to make a name for themselves in the loaded SEC. But sure enough, they did just that under second-year head coach Shane Beamer. Most were hoping that Beamer would have a better season, coming off a 7-6 record in 2021, but it wasn't always looking that way in 2022. After cruising through their first game against Georgia State, the Gamecocks lost their next two games against Arkansas and Georgia by a combined 92 points. They ended the season two games better than the prior year, but where they made significant strides was on the offensive side of the ball in the last three games of the season. They upset a very good Tennessee Volunteers team and then, the following week, their in-state rival, the Clemson Tigers, in Death Valley. Even though they lost to Notre Dame in their bowl game, South Carolina carries a lot of momentum into 2023. So, let's make some bold predictions.

4. South Carolina football will finish in the top 25 in passing offense

South Carolina's passing offense finished 41st in the country last season, averaging 260 yards a game. Truly, the offense didn't start coming alive until late in the season – the last three games, to be exact. In games against some of the tougher opponents like Tennessee, Clemson, and Notre Dame, they scored 106 points, averaging 35.3 points per game. A big part of that was the drastic change in play-calling between the Florida and Tennessee games. However, it also demonstrates the presence of valuable offensive talent on this team.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Gamecocks will have a new offensive coordinator in Dowell Loggains, the former tight ends coach at Arkansas. If Loggains can harness the talents of returning Spencer Rattler, who many believed had the talent all along and that manifested late last season, along with a plethora of wide receiver and tight end talent, then this Gamecocks offense could be something lethal.

3. Nyckoles Harbor will become a household name

Standing at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, Nyckoles Harbor will soon become a name to remember. The former five-star recruit is often compared to a Derrick Henry-Julio Jones hybrid due to his size and speed, according to South Carolina assistant coach Jody Wright, as reported by Bruce Feldman at The Athletic. And if that shouldn't terrify any opposing teams' defense, I don't know what will.

“I would say a taller Julio with a Derrick Henry-type build is a great comparison,” Wright said. “He has the potential to develop into a mismatch nightmare with his size and speed.”

Feldman, who has Harbor as the number 1 entry on his 2023 College Football Freaks List, noted that the Gamecocks' freshman receiver is actually heavier and taller than both former Alabama stars and had a 100m time in high school almost a full second faster than either.

2. Run defense will continue to struggle

The South Carolina football run defense last season was beyond poor. It was a significant reason why they surrendered as many points as they did and struggled to pull away in close games. The Gamecocks' rushing defense was ranked 117th in the country, giving up an average of almost 200 yards per game, with opponents averaging 4.93 yards per carry.

Beamer will be hoping that the three portal transfers he acquired will be able to help, along with some additions from the Gamecocks' 18th-ranked overall recruiting class, per 247Sports. While they could definitely improve, it's hard to imagine them making such a drastic jump from 117th to maybe 10 to 15 spots higher.

1. South Carolina will finish with another eight-win season

The Gamecocks football team faces one of the more daunting schedules in all of college football in 2023, which is likely why they were left out of the preseason top 25 polls. They'll begin their season in primetime on ABC against cross-state rival North Carolina and Heisman favorite Drake Maye. What should be a straightforward victory against Furman will then be followed by three consecutive SEC games against Georgia, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Two of the toughest in that stretch, Georgia and Tennessee, will both be on the road. The Volunteers, in particular, will be seeking to avenge their late-season loss to the Gamecocks from the previous year. If that's a night game in Knoxville, in front of the ruthless Neyland Stadium crowd – pray for South Carolina.

Taking a bye week afterward to recover, the Gamecocks will resume play against Florida and Missouri at home, followed by a match against Texas A&M in College Station. The Aggies are always formidable at home, so even if A&M is struggling again, this won't be an easy game for the Gamecocks. Finally, they'll close the season with four straight home games against Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Clemson.

To truly gauge the Gamecocks' improvement this season, it will be crucial to see if they can achieve another eight-win season with this demanding schedule. The Clemson game could also be an exciting one to watch this season, especially since it's being played in Columbus this year. However, that first game against North Carolina is just as intriguing. It could easily turn into a shootout and potentially become an early contender for the game of the year.