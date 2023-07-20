Spencer Rattler made the intriguing decision to return to South Carolina football for the 2023 season. Rattler recently revealed his motivation for returning to the program, per ESPN's Chris Low.

“A big reason Juice (Wells) and I came back to school was to show what we've got. We left something on table,” Rattler said. He also added that South Carolina “scratched the surface” this past season.

Spencer Rattler's college career

Rattler, 22, began his college career with Oklahoma. He emerged as a star during the 2020 season, recording 3,031 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air. He endured an up-and-down 2021 campaign, however, and later transferred to South Carolina.

Rattler's transfer decision was likely rooted in the fact that he lost his starting job as QB1 at Oklahoma in 2021. He still seems to harbor hard feelings towards the program, but things have worked out well for him in South Carolina.

In 2022, Rattler threw for 3,026 yards and added 18 passing touchdowns. His future was uncertain up until he made his official return announcement. Based on Rattler's latest comments, he believes the Gamecocks have potential to make a competitive run in 2023.

South Carolina hasn't always featured the best football program. They displayed hopeful signs this past season with Rattler leading the charge under center though. The offense will give them a chance to win games on a consistent basis. The question is whether or not the defense will hold up its end of the bargain.

If so, Spencer Rattler and South Carolina football will be one of the more enticing teams to follow during the 2023 campaign.