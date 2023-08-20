The South Carolina Gamecocks football team received a big boost when 5-star WR Nyckoles Harbor committed earlier this year, and it hasn't taken long for the impressive freshman athlete to garner some monster comparisons from his coaching staff.

Harbor is drawing lofty NFL comparisons from South Carolina coach Jody Wright, who has coached in the NFL and at Alabama in previous stops, as told by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

“I would say a taller Julio Jones with a Derrick Henry-type build is a great comparison,” Wright said. “He has the potential to develop into a mismatch nightmare with his size and speed.”

Julio Jones and Derrick Henry are two of the biggest mismatches at their respective positions in the history of the sport, so a Frankenstein's monster version of the two should have Gamecocks fans thrilled for the freshman's debut.

Harbor, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 243 pounds, was clocked at running 22.9 miles per hour earlier this summer, according to The Athletic. For reference, that would have been the fastest-recorded speed in the NFL last season, edging out Parris Campbell's 22.11 mark last season. Of course, running in full pads and cleats tends to slow you down, but Harbor's game-breaking speed is very real. Harbor recorded times of 6.64 seconds in the 60 meters, 10.22 in the 100m, and 20.63 in the 200m during his high school years. Harbor was also named the No. 1 rated athlete of his draft class, according to 247 Sports.

Harbor played both tight end and defensive end in high school, racking up 64 solo tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, and 22.5 sacks in three recorded years at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C.

Nyckoles Harbor's father, Asuka “Jean” Harbor, was a member of the United States Men's national soccer team from 1992-97.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on North Carolina to kick off the college football season on September 2nd.