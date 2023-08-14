The first Associated Press (AP) Preseason Poll was released on Monday, announcing the top 25 teams heading into the 2023 college football season. This is now the second poll in as many weeks after the coaches' poll was released. There are some obvious similarities, such as the No. 1 ranking for last year's national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. And then there are some glaring differences. However, focusing on this AP poll specifically, there were some obvious snubs, such as South Carolina and a few more that were left out of the top 25 rankings.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina football team last season was one full of surprises, most notably in their last two regular-season games. The Gamecocks shocked the college football world when they more or less throttled a red-hot Tennessee Volunteers team in late November, injuring star quarterback Hendon Hooker in the process. South Carolina put up 63 points that night, and Spencer Rattler looked more like the Heisman favorite at the time than Hooker did. But what was even more surprising, the Gamecocks shocked the world again when they went into Death Valley to face in-state rival Clemson. They took the Tigers down to the wire, beating them 31-30 and notably ending Clemson's at-home winning streak at 40 games.

The Gamecocks football squad did end up losing the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame, however, with a score of 45-38. They still ended up winning eight games, one more than last season, marking their best season since 2017.

South Carolina football is bringing in the 16th-best class in the country, according to On3. It's their best recruiting class this season since 2017, which was also ranked 16th. In comparison, they have made vast improvements in this area under third-year head coach Shane Beamer, who holds an overall record of 15-11 in Columbia. The two previous recruiting seasons? They were ranked 28th and 72nd.

With Rattler returning for his final season and 10 overall starters coming back, this Gamecocks football team seems deserving of a top-25 ranking. But they'll have a tough road ahead this season, starting with a neutral-site game against North Carolina, along with trips to Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, and Texas A&M. At home, they'll host Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Clemson.

NC State Wolfpack

Another 8-5 team from last season, the Wolfpack football team should definitely be considered a snub in the first college football AP preseason poll. NC State doesn't just feel like they're being overlooked in the polls; they're also somewhat overlooked by their own conference.

The Wolfpack was supposed to have an ACC Championship-caliber team last season, but that never came to be, especially after a 10-point loss to the eventual champs, the Clemson Tigers, midseason. However, just because things didn't materialize last season for the Wolfpack doesn't mean they're out of it this season. They still have Brennan Armstrong at quarterback, who hopes to stay healthy so that NC State doesn't have to play four quarterbacks like they did last season. They'll need to step up on the offensive line this season, but they'll also need some playmakers making plays out in space for Armstrong.

NC State is probably one of the better teams in the ACC, maybe more trustworthy to finish well over their projected win total of 6.5. They're consistent enough. How they weren't considered over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, or even Iowa for the bottom of the poll is wild.

The biggest snubs are apparently coming out of the Carolinas. The Blue Devils football team had a nine-win season last year, something that many probably didn't remember. However, their most notable wins probably came from beating a struggling Miami Hurricanes team at home and winning their bowl game against a nine-win UCF team. Although wins against nine-win Pitt and eight-win Wake Forest shouldn't be overlooked either. Nonetheless, Duke flies under the radar for most, as it's not expected for a basketball-focused team like them to have a successful football season with nine wins.

This year, they'll start with their toughest opponent of the whole season, Clemson. The game will be in primetime and, surprisingly, at home in Durham. Duke is just a 12.5-point underdog in that game. While it's probably unlikely, an upset in Week 1 by the Blue Devils football team would be quite something to witness, and they'd definitely receive a boost into the top 25.

Duke will have 17 starters returning from last year's team. They rank 33rd overall in returning production for FBS teams in 2023, according to ESPN. While these polls essentially mean nothing, Duke, coming off their nine-win season and a bowl victory, should have been given more consideration for the top 25, probably right around the 25th spot.