The South Carolina women's basketball team has won the national title after taking down Caitlin Clark and the Lady Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a tremendous game, as the Lady Gamecocks controlled the contest from the tip-off. Afterward, head coach Dawn Staley broke down in tears of joy after securing another championship.
Staley was so full of emotion she couldn't even talk at first. South Carolina women's basketball joins just four other programs to win three or more national titles. The Lady Gamecocks are etched in the history books alongside Connecticut (11), Tennessee (8), Baylor (3), and Stanford (3).
Dawn Staley is emotional after leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to their third National Championship in school history
It's just an amazing run for this South Carolina women's basketball team. The Lady Gamecocks finished this season with an undefeated record and capped it off with a championship. What's more impressive is this team accomplished this feat with five new starters this season. There's a reason why Dawn Staley is regarded as one of the best coaches in basketball.
Staley is a true legend of the sport, as a player and coach. She first got into coaching in 2000 when she was named the head coach of the Temple women's basketball team. Interestingly enough, she was also playing for the Charlotte Sting and Houston Comets at the same time. Dawn Staley eventually left Temple for the South Carolina job in 2008.
With that said, congratulations to the South Carolina women's basketball team. They're more than deserving of being national champions after a hard fought season!
Dawn Staley, South Carolina women's team, on verge of becoming a dynasty
The Connecticut women's team holds the record for most championships with 11. So, Dawn Staley and the Lady Gamecocks have a ways to go before reaching that number. Additionally, the Lady Huskies still have Geno Auriemma as head coach. So, the 11 titles could continue expand down the road.
As for the South Carolina women's basketball team, they've now won two national titles in three years. Additionally, they're not likely to disappear next season as Dawn Staley has built a winning program with elite recruiting. For that reason, we could see the Lady Gamecocks make a deep tournament run for years to come.
You can make the argument Dawn Staley's team is already a dynasty considering only four other programs have three or more titles. But we're looking at a coach and program that has the potential of winning many more championships.
Look for the South Carolina women's basketball team to remain on top of rankings next season. Dawn Staley isn't going anywhere anytime soon and this is a program with serious title hopes next season.