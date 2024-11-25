South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley described UCLA as a “buzz saw” after her No. 1-ranked Gamecocks suffered a decisive 77-62 defeat Sunday at Pauley Pavilion, ending the team’s program-record 43-game winning streak. The loss marked South Carolina’s first since the 2023 Final Four and its largest margin of defeat since 2019.

“It doesn’t feel good when you’re on the receiving end of it,” Staley said, as reported by Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “But you also know you got beat by a great team, executing on both sides. That was beautiful basketball by UCLA, beautiful on both sides. I thought our kids fought. But we ran into a buzz saw today.”

The Gamecocks, who finished the 2024 season undefeated to claim their third national title in seven years, struggled against UCLA’s relentless defense. South Carolina shot just 36.4% from the field and managed only 22 points in the first half on 26.5% shooting. It was the team’s first double-digit halftime deficit since December 2021 and its first 20-point halftime deficit since March 2019.

Staley acknowledged the challenges her team faces as it transitions from relying on 2024 WNBA No. 3 draft pick Kamilla Cardoso to developing new scoring options in the post.

“We’re in transition from having a dominant big to not having a dominant big and figuring out how we can incorporate our bigs scoring the basketball a little bit,” she said.

South Carolina no match against UCLA's roster depth

Despite holding UCLA center Lauren Betts to 11 points, the Gamecocks were outmatched by the Bruins’ depth. Londynn Jones led UCLA with 15 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range, while Elina Aarnisalo and Tessa Johnson combined for 32 points and six three-pointers. The Bruins also dominated the glass, outrebounding South Carolina 41-34.

UCLA head coach Cori Close praised her team’s preparation and work ethic, emphasizing the importance of their selflessness.

“Work ethic and selflessness,” Close said. “Everyone had a moment. We are really versatile and have a lot of weapons. But they wouldn’t do much … if we didn’t have selflessness and elite work ethic.”

The win was UCLA’s first-ever victory over an AP No. 1 team, improving its record in such matchups to 1-20.

For South Carolina, the loss marks an opportunity for growth. “This is our second loss in two years,” Staley said. “So no, it doesn’t feel good, but yes, we have to figure things out a little bit.”

South Carolina next faces No. 8 Iowa State on Thanksgiving. UCLA plays next on Friday against UT Martin.