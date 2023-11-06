South Carolina women's basketball wins historic Paris game; Dawn Staley lauds MiLaysia Fulwiley's skill as key to the team's success

The South Carolina women’s basketball team kicked off their season with a significant win in Paris, defeating Notre Dame 100-71. The Gamecocks, now 1-0, are eyeing another Final Four appearance But it wasn't just the win that's got people talking. Coach Dawn Staley spoke about player MiLaysia Fulwiley's standout skills in the game, noting her own approach was never as bold.

Staley highlighted Fulwiley's exceptional talent, particularly a behind-the-back pass that caught the attention of basketball fans.

“I don’t have the gall nor have I ever had to gall to do multiple moves like MiLaysia … I was just a straight behind the back pass … That was pretty impressive. She’s pretty special … I said she’s a generational talent and that’s what I meant … she’s special. She’s special in the way that she approaches both sides of the basketball … I look forward to the future she’ll have with us,” Staley said after the game, via Payton Titus of The Island Packet. “You can’t help but to feel that as a basketball enthusiast (Fulwiley’s behind the back pass) … There’s not a lot of any players who can do that, male or female … For her to have all of (the skills) and make someone elses job easier? If I’m a big or a guard, I’m gonna have my hands ready … She makes the right play at the right time.”

Staley praised Fulwiley's ability to make plays and her impact on the team. Despite a tough practice session before the game, Fulwiley performed well during the actual match, exhibiting the qualities of a high-caliber athlete who thrives under pressure.

“It’s not hard to see she’s a talent. Incredible athleticism, quick, can shoot the basketball, very unselfish. … I’m happy that she chose to stay home and grace us with her talent and play like she did today. … We talk about her being a gamer and that’s true. … Practice yesterday, she didn’t have a good day. But gamedays bring out the best of her,” Staley said.

The opening game not only marked a strong start for the Gamecocks but also put Fulwiley's impressive capabilities on full display, setting high expectations for the season ahead.

The freshman collegiate debut also left social media buzzing, including praise from NBA stars such as Magic Johnson.