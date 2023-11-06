South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley wowed with a behind-the-back move in her debut, earning Magic Johnson's praise

In a stunning display of talent, South Carolina women's basketball guard MiLaysia Fulwiley took to the court in Paris, delivering a performance that will be remembered as a remarkable beginning to her college basketball career. Facing Notre Dame in the season opener on Nov. 6, Fulwiley's dynamic presence helped steer the No. 6 Gamecocks to a decisive 100-71 victory over the No. 10 Irish at Halles Georges Arena.

Emerging as a force to be reckoned with, Fulwiley, a guard straight out of Columbia, South Carolina, demonstrated her prowess by racking up 17 points, 6 assists and 6 steals. Yet, amidst these impressive stats, it was one extraordinary play that caught the eye of basketball's elite — a seamless coast-to-coast, behind-the-back dribble that led NBA legend Magic Johnson to compare to pros like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“I'm watching the women's basketball game between South Carolina and Notre Dame right now and I just saw the best move in all of basketball including the pros like LeBron, Steph, KD, Victor, and Jokic. Everyone must see the coast-to-coast, behind-the-back move by freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina. WOW,” Johnson said on Twitter.

The reaction to the game didn't end with Johnson's accolades. Echoes of praise for South Carolina also came from the WNBA's Aliyah Boston, marking the play as a moment of cross-league recognition.

“I love my gamecocks!!!!! Oooweee they all shining,” Boston said on Twitter.

ESPN's Holly Rowe captured a moment with Fulwiley after the game, where she discussed the origin of her now-famous move, noting it as a staple from her high school days.

“I loved pulling off that move in high school, so I went for it,” MiLaysia Fulwiley said to ESPN, via Just Women's Sports.