South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley described the experience as “surreal” after the state unveiled new highway signs celebrating the Gamecocks' national championships. The signs, which honor the team's victories in 2017, 2022 and 2024, will be placed at 15 locations across South Carolina, including key highway exits and welcome centers.

During a ceremony at Colonial Life Arena, where the first of the new signs was revealed, Staley expressed her gratitude, saying, “When I do see them, I’m thankful. It’s surreal, ” via the Associated Press. The signs not only recognize the team’s recent 87-75 victory over Iowa to secure their third title but also highlights the Gamecocks' dominance under Staley's leadership.

“I think it's an honor to represent the state in this way and to be a women's basketball program here. For everyone that supported us, I am honored and I don't think I'll go around looking for it, but when they do catch me off guard, it's a beautiful thing to see,” Staley said, as reported by Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News.

The signs will be installed by Sept. 30 and will be positioned along major highways such as Interstate 85, Interstate 26, Interstate 77 and Interstate 95, as well as in the Columbia area where the university is located. Staley, who has led the Gamecocks to three national titles and an undefeated season in 2024, noted the significance of representing South Carolina and hinted that this might not be the last time such signs are updated.

“I hope that this is an annual event,” Staley said.

The 2023-2024 season was particularly remarkable for the South Carolina women's basketball team, who finished with a perfect 38-0 record, becoming the first team since UConn in 2016 to go undefeated and win the national championship. The team’s dominance throughout the season has solidified their position as one of the top programs in the country, drawing attention not just within South Carolina but across the nation.