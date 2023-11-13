South Carolina retired Tiffany Mitchell's jersey, honoring her as Coach Staley's impactful 'first born' and a pivotal player in the program.

In a heartwarming ceremony that felt more like a family reunion than a formal event, the South Carolina women's basketball program celebrated a historic moment: the retirement of Tiffany Mitchell's No. 25 jersey. The event, held before South Carolina's game against Maryland on Nov. 12, was particuarly special as Mitchell holds a unique place in Coach Dawn Staley's heart, fondly referred to as her “first born” in the Gamecocks' basketball family.

Mitchell, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, emerged as a standout player early in her high school career, committing to the Gamecocks as a sophomore. As Staley's first top-100 signee in the Class of 2012, Mitchell set a high bar for future recruits. Her dedication and skill were evident, with Staley recalling Mitchell as her “first gym rat,” a player whose commitment to the game and academic excellence propelled her and the team to new heights.

“She was probably my first gym rat, like just obsessive in the gym all the time. She was a straight-A student, and she probably got her work done because she wanted to get in the gym,” Staley said, as reported by Emily Adams of the Greenville News. “She took us to higher heights … It happens to the good ones. It happens to the ones that have dedicated themselves to the game, and the game always finds a way to repay them.”

Tiffany Mitchell's impressive stats

During her time at South Carolina, Mitchell's accomplishments were numerous. She was twice named SEC Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015, a rare feat for a sophomore in the conference. Her impact extended beyond individual accolades, as she led the Gamecocks to three consecutive SEC Tournament championships and their first NCAA Final Four appearance in 2015. Her senior year saw the team achieve its best record under Staley at the time, with only two losses. Mitchell's impressive stats, including being the only player since 1996 to log 1,500 points, 300 assists, and 200 steals for South Carolina, set her apart as one of the program's most decorated players.

Mitchell's legacy extends beyond her on-court achievements. Her close relationship with Staley, maintained since her graduation in 2016, speaks to her lasting impact on the program. Her return to Columbia for the jersey retirement ceremony, her first in years, was a nostalgic moment, not just for her but for the fans and the community that saw her grow from a promising freshman to a professional athlete.

“Walking in here, being back on campus, of course it all hits me,” Mitchell said. “It's very nostalgic just like walking around as a college student. I just love seeing how it's grown so much … Seeing what Coach Staley has done with the program is just amazing. I really never thought when I was a freshman in college that this (team) would be one of the top in the country.”

The ceremony, attended by over 60 of Tiffany Mitchell's friends and family, along with thousands of fans, was a testament to her influence and the respect she commands. In her speech, Mitchell expressed heartfelt gratitude to her mother and brother for their unwavering support, highlighting the personal sacrifices that paved her path to success.

“Mom, I just want to say thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me to do this,” Mitchell said as her voice broke. “To my brother, for allowing me to be that annoying sister day in and day out, thank you for supporting me through everything. I love you guys.”

Now playing for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, Mitchell continues to excel in her basketball career, having led her team to the first round of the WNBA playoffs this season.