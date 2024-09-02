South Carolina women’s basketball player Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of first-degree assault and battery, as well as kidnapping. According to online records from Richland County, the 21-year-old junior forward was granted a $30,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Oct. 25. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred at an on-campus affiliated apartment complex.

Watkins, a key member of the South Carolina team that won the national championship last season, is accused of forcefully grabbing an unidentified female victim’s face, pulling her arms and pushing her. The arrest warrant further alleges that Watkins picked up the victim against her will, carried her and forcibly controlled her movement by grabbing her head and making her walk down a hallway, preventing her from leaving. The victim eventually managed to escape and pulled a fire alarm, leading to the arrival of police and fire personnel. The victim was treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

In response to the situation, a South Carolina athletics spokesperson stated, “We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information,” via Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News. The university has not yet announced any disciplinary actions, but it is likely that Watkins will face suspension as the legal process unfolds.

Ashlyn Watkins averaged 9.2 points per game for South Carolina

Watkins, originally from Columbia, South Carolina, attended Cardinal Newman High School before joining the Gamecocks. Last season she averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. With her athleticism and defensive prowess, she was expected to start at center this upcoming season following the departure of Kamilla Cardoso to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. Watkins has also made history in the program as the first player to dunk in a game, achieving this feat during her freshman year and repeating it last season.

Todd Rutherford, the attorney representing Watkins, commented on the charges, urging patience as the situation is investigated.

“We firmly believe when all the facts come out this will simply be a misunderstanding,” Rutherford said, maintaining Watkins’ innocence, as reported by Mayra Parrilla Guerrero of WIS 10.

According to the conditions of her bond, Watkins has been ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim and must stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim’s home, workplace, school, and place of worship. Watkins will also need permission to travel out of state for basketball games and practices.

As the legal proceedings continue, the impact on Watkins’ status with the South Carolina women’s basketball team remains uncertain. The situation has cast a shadow over the upcoming season, as the Gamecocks, who went 38-0 last season, prepare to defend their national title.