Ashlyn Watkins notched 14 points and 15 rebounds in her South Carolina debut.

In the world of college basketball, making a strong start is crucial. South Carolina women's basketball rise star Ashlyn Watkins did just that, earning high praise from her coach, Dawn Staley. On the eve of the Gamecocks' game at Auburn on Thursday, Watkins found out she'd be making her first career start.

Watkins stepped in for the ill Chloe Kitts.

“It felt normal,” Watkins said, as reported by Payton Titus of The State . “I wasn’t nervous. I wasn’t overthinking it. It was just like another game to me.”

Watkins' performance, however, was anything but ordinary. She quickly proved to be one of the best players on the court, finishing the first half just shy of a double-double. With 14 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and three steals by the end of the game, Watkins played a key role in South Carolina's 76-54 victory over the Tigers. This marked her fourth double-double of the season and set a career-high in rebounds.

“Ashlyn’s a star for us,” Staley said. “I wasn’t surprised. I think she’s shown us that she’s pretty talented and extraordinary. A good rebounder. She put some points on the scoreboard for us. And she really was a monster out on defense.”

Watkins attributed her success to need to step up to the plate for her team.

“I just felt like my team needed me. It was close at first, and I was like, ‘Oh, I could have got that rebound. Oh, I could have got that and put it back up.’ So I just like told my mind to just do it, go out there.”

Freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who has known Watkins since high school, echoed Staley's sentiments, describing Watkins as a relentless player and a dependable teammate.

“She’s a dog. She practices like that. She plays like that all day,” Fulwiley said. “It makes me feel more relief knowing that I got a good post player who can get any rebound that I put up and go up back strong. If I throw her the ball, she’s gonna go out of her way to catch it. She’s not just gonna let me get a turnover. So just knowing you got somebody like her on the block, it just helps a lot.”

As of Thursday night, Watkins had been the South Carolina substitute with the highest playing time in four out of their seven SEC games, logging more than 23 minutes in matchups against UF, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. On Thursday, she set a personal record for the season by playing 31 minutes.