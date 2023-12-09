Southern University athletic director Roman Banks gives an update on the head coaching search & expects to name a candidate next week.

Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks gave an update on the head coaching search following the ouster of former head coach Eric Dooley in November. In quotes obtained by The Advocate, Banks said that the search has been ongoing and he's looking to narrow the candidates down to two picks.

“We have five-to-seven candidates to be narrowed down in the next 48 hours that have a lot of different looking résumés but bring some attractions to the job. Between now and Thursday based on the timeline I put in place.”

Banks, however, said that some coaching candidates were looking make Power Five salaries.

“Some are eager, some guys are interested but want to be paid like you’re a Power Five program (and) then they change their tune. The better candidates are interested in the job for the job, not just the pay. Even though our pay is low, they still want to be the coach at Southern. People who are really interested recruit you the most. We want someone who will work the job like it’s the best on planet Earth.”

According to The Advocate, former Tulane head coach and Saints assistant Curtis Johnson and Bethune-Cookman assistant DJ McCarthy are two candidates in the running for the position. Chennis Berry was believed to be a candidate but has since taken the position as head coach at South Carolina State University in the MEAC.

He also expressed that he is looking for the next coach to embrace the history and culture of the institution.

“You also want someone who understands historically what it means to be the coach at Southern and is familiar with our program, and understands the expectations. You search high and low for the right person.”

Banks expects to make an announcement on who will be the next head coach of Southern University on Thursday.