Alcorn State's Interim Athletic Director Robert Raines recently issued a statement saying they could not come to an agreement with McNair on a new contract, seemingly indicating he wanted to return

New conflicting reports have now put the Texas Southern hiring of Fred McNair in jeopardy. As of now, McNair has not been officially hired by the university.

The problem seemingly boils down to an issue with the Texas Southern Board of Regents. The Board apparently had a special meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss the contract details of the head coach search committee's top candidate, Fred McNair. The members of the Board, however, could not agree on a four-year, $313,000 contract, according to Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated.

Just a few days later on Dec. 19, the Board of Regents had another meeting regarding the contract. However, due to two members either failing to appear or out-right disagreeing with the choice, former NFL All-Pro receiver Andre Johnson's name came up as a potential option.

Terrance Harris, a writer for Defender, corroborated the information after speaking with a member of the Board. With a post on ‘X', Harris confirmed the uncertain nature of the hiring process.

“Just got off the phone with one of the Texas Southern Board of Regents and he said the decision was made to defer on the hiring of a football coach today,” Harris wrote on Dec. 19. “That means Fred McNair, who parted ways with Alcorn State, has not been hired at this point.”

Further adding to the already chaotic situation is NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed. On the same day all this information leaked, Reed tweeted at Texas Southern's football page with a simple question.

“@TXSOTigers can we talk #football,” Reed wrote.

Reed's inclusion to the Texas Southern coaching carousel is, while shocking, not particularly surprising. Although Bethune-Cookman moved on from him last year, Reed still had interest in coaching. He was a popular name floating around the Grambling State position after reportedly expressing interest before the university chose Mickey Joseph.

The somewhat more surprising name in this situation is Andre Johnson. Johnson spoke to the Houston Chronicle weeks ago, mentioning that he would consider coaching Texas Southern “if something came across the table that made sense.” Since his retirement in 2016, Johnson has not held any significant head coaching or assistant coaching jobs.

Despite a lack of coaching experience, Johnson's connection to the Houston area could ultimately land him the Texas Southern job, should negotiations with McNair continue deteriorating. The Houston Texans selected the University of Miami receiver with the third pick of the 2003 Draft. Johnson spent 12 of his 14 playing years in Houston, catching 1,012 passes for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns. As a Texan, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and made four All Pro teams. He led the league twice in receptions and receiving yards.