Tyla made a memorable appearance at the Prelude to the Olympics party held at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, showcasing her electrifying performance style and bold fashion choices. On July 25, the South African singer captivated the audience with her hit singles “Thata Ahh” and the Grammy-winning track “Water,” per Yahoo.

For the event, Tyla transitioned from a chic velvet ensemble with cap-toe pumps earlier in the day to a striking, athletic-inspired outfit for her performance. She wore a black, green, and yellow leather shirt dress adorned with a geometric pattern reminiscent of radiation warning signs. The oversized, thigh-length shirt boasted ‘LVAIRWAYS’ emblazoned across it, a nod to Louis Vuitton's branding.

Also, her outfit reached new heights with a pair of black, white, and yellow over-the-knee boots. These boots featured a dramatic stiletto heel and a multi-textured design with criss-crossing straps, ribbons, and laces. Silver metal loops accentuated the already intricate design, and dangling laces added dynamic movement, making the boots a focal point of her performance attire.

Connecting with Angel Reese

The event also provided a special moment for Tyla and WNBA star Angel Reese. The two connected after exchanging compliments on Instagram earlier. Reese, who was in Paris to support Team USA at the Olympics, shared a video of Tyla performing, praising her as “such a beauty!” Tyla reciprocated the admiration, reposting the video with her own shoutout.

Furthermore, the encounter highlighted the intersection of sports and music, with both women making significant strides in their respective fields. Angel Reese, in her rookie season, is making a strong impression with averages of 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. Also, as she supports Team USA, it’s clear that Reese's future includes a potential Olympic appearance as a competitor.

The Paris Olympics will officially kick off on January 26, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis sensation Coco Gauff serving as flagbearers. The Games will run through August 11, promising an exciting showcase of global talent and sportsmanship.