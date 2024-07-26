NBA 2K25 Rookie Ratings are starting to come out, and Ronnie 2K met with San Antonio Spurs' rookie Stephon Castle to show him his OVR at launch. The Spurs drafted Castle 4th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He'll team up with 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama to get the Spurs back on track and in playoff contention. So, what rating will Castle receive at NBA 2K25's launch? Let's find out.

Spurs' Rookie Stephon Castle Reacts to 73 OVR NBA 2K25 Rating

San Antonio Spurs' Rookie Stephon Castle will have a 73 OVR Rating in NBA 2K25 when it launches. Before the reveal, Ronnie 2K asked Castle what he thought his rating would be. Castle confidently responded with a 75, but still seemed content with his 73 OVR. “I can get jiggy with a 73,” he said, smiling.

On the upside, Castle's rating was only two below Zaccharie Risacher, and he was drafted first overall in the draft. So he received a relatively good rating depending on your perspective.

To us, a 73 OVR feels pretty low for the 2024 NCAA Champion, who was one of several players who helped the team earn win their second straight title. In his one and only year at UConn, Castle earned the Big East Freshman of the Year award and started 30 total games as a freshman. Nevertheless, he'll have a chance to increase his rating if he meets or exceeds expectations in the NBA.

The Spurs are currently five years separated from their last playoff appearance, but that might not be the case for long. Last year the team drafted Victor Wembanyama, who played like a vet in his prime in his debut season. NBA 2K rated him an 84 at launch in 2K24, the highest for any rookie in the whole series. The hope here is that Castle makes for another great addition to the team and bolsters the roster. Obviously, that's much easier said than done, but at least the Spurs made the smart decision to go with one of the best players available.

At 6'6″, 215 lbs, there's potential for Castle to become a great defender in the NBA. And while he's yet to blow anyone away offensively, he's a good passer and played well enough to be on the best team in the NCAA. We hope to see him, and many other rookies from this year's draft class make waves in their first year.

Overall, that's everything we know about Stephon Castle's NBA 2K25 Rating. We're curious to see how his ratings will change in the coming years. Feel free to check out some of the other rookie rating reveals for players like Zaccharie Risacher and Jared McCain. Additionally, check out the NBA 2K25 cover athletes for all three editions of the game.

