Spain looks to secure Group C with a win as they face Egypt. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds series with a Spain-Egypt prediction and pick.

Spain has now secured two wins so far in the World Cup. They are all but assured to move on to the knockout round. Still, they will be looking to sweep through the group stage. In the first game, it was a second-half goal from Sergio Gomez that gave Spain the win. In the second game of the group stage with the Dominican Republic, they would be tied after the first half, but Alex Baena would give Spain a second-half lead as they would win 3-1.

Meanwhile, Egypt is in second in the group, with a win and a draw. It was a 0-0 scoreless tie in their first match, drawing with the Dominican Republic. Last time out, they played Uzbekistan. Egypt found the back of the net in the 11th minute, and while they would have just one more shot on target, they would come away with the 1-0 victory.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Spain-Egypt Odds

Spain: -180

Egypt: +470

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 goals: -130

Under 2.5 goals: -104

How to Watch Spain vs. Egypt in Paris

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Spain Will Win

Fermin Lopez rebounded from a rough first game. Lopez was great for Barcelona this past year. He scored eight times in those games on an expected total of 7.5 He created 2.61 shots per 90 minutes in his time with Barcelona. Lopez did not have a shot in the first game of the Olympics, but took three shots, converting one, in the second game. Pau Cubarsi is the leader of the team on defense. This past year for Barcelona he did not have an error leading to a shot. He was one of the best defenders in La Liga but he committed a major error in the first game. First, he had a yellow card in the seventh minute and then fouled a player in the penalty area in the 43rd minute. This would result in a penalty kick that Uzbekistan would convert. Cubarsi added a yellow card in the game with the Dominican Republic and it would be surprising to see him in this game.

Alex Baena will also be a major factor for this Spanish squad. He scored twice with 14 assists in domestic play. Further, he created .52 goals per 90 minutes, while also creating 5.27 shots per 90 minutes as well. He had the first shot on target against Uzbekistan, getting one in the 13th minute of the game. He also created a great opportunity in the 51st minute on a pass to Abel Ruiz. Against Egypt, he created an opportunity and scored a goal in the game with the Dominican Republic.

Arnau Tenas has started the first two games of the tournament. He has allowed a goal in each game, with the first goal coming on a penalty kick. He may be given a day of rest in this one.

Why Egypt Will Win

Ahmed Koka has the only goals for Egypt so far in the 2024 Olympics. He created a chance in the tenth minute against Uzbekistan that would hit the post. Then, Koka would corral the rebound and place it in the back of the next for Egypt. Koka did not play in the first game against the Dominican Republic.

Still, Egypt needs Mustafa Zizo to create more opportunities for Egypt. In the first game, Zizo had two shots, one missing and one being blocked. He also created two other scoring opportunities, but none were converted. He did not have a shot against Uzbekistan and created just one opportunity in the game. For Egypt to move on, their striker will need to do a little more on the offensive end.

The Egypt defense has been solid. Hamza Alaa has been solid in goal so far. Alaa has faced six shots on target, stopping all of them and coming away with two clean shots so far in the games.

Final Spain-Egypt Prediction & Pick

Spain may not play their top guys in this game. With the knockout round all but assured, they may rest players. Egypt has struggled to score heavily so far in the tournament, but the defense has been solid. Still, Egypt is right now in second place in the group. A win would secure moving forward, but a draw would most likely secure it too. This should be a low-scoring affair. Take the under in this one.

Final Spain-Egypt Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (-104)