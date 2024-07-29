The USWNT secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Germany on Sunday night at Stade de Marseille, continuing their impressive run in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The win places the USWNT at the top of Group B with six points from two games, guaranteeing their spot in the quarterfinals.

Center-back Naomi Girma and fellow defender Jenna Nighswonger exemplified the team’s determined mood as they interacted with the press post-match. Despite their strong position, the team remains focused on the bigger picture, with head coach Emma Hayes emphasizing the need to build on their momentum.

“We’re not here to wow everyone for a game and not do it again. We have to build the momentum,” Hayes said, as reported by Meg Linehan of The Athletic. “First of all, recovering from this type of game — you can imagine the adrenaline — that’s probably my biggest concern now.”

Looking ahead, the USWNT faces Australia next, needing a win or a draw to secure first place in the group. Hayes and her team are focused on recovery and preparation. “You get so high, the comedown is like any hangover. We have a day and a half to recover before we go on the training pitch. We have to analyze the things that are within our control and we have to win against Australia. Simple as that,” Hayes said.

USWNT playing with more structure, discipline

Midfielder Rose Lavelle highlighted the team’s improved structure and discipline in their match against Germany compared to the team’s performance in last summer’s World Cup.

“We’re playing with more structure and discipline, and then I think we’re having fun too,” Lavelle said. “We have a lot of really special players and we’re finally starting to connect. But we know we still have another level in us.”

The USWNT’s offensive prowess has been evident, with seven goals in two games. The forward line, featuring Sophia Smith, Mal Swanson and Trinity Rodman, has been particularly effective. Smith’s brace against Germany, along with contributions from Swanson and Rodman, highlighted their dynamic play.

“Any way I can contribute to this team, I’m going to do it,” Swanson said. “It doesn’t matter who’s scoring, as long as we’re getting the results that we need. That’s what matters.”

Lynn Williams’ second-half goal highlighted the team’s ability to capitalize on opportunities. Hayes praised Williams’ contributions, both on and off the pitch.

“A player who epitomizes everything you want in a squad, someone who cares, someone who trains with great intensity, someone who’s intentional, and everything she does is deserving of what she got tonight,” Hayes said.