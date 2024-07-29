The Texas Rangers are going into August with a lot of question marks. With a 51-55 record entering Monday, they sit in third place in the American League West and on the wrong side of .500.

The Rangers have also been without Josh Jung for essentially the entire season. He played just four games and has been out since April 1 due to a wrist injury. But, the good news is that Jung's return is right around the corner, as Bruce Bochy mentioned (h/t MLB.com).

‘Jung is “doing great,” per manager Bruce Bochy, after the Rangers third baseman went 2-for-7 in his first two rehab games with Double-A Frisco from July 26-27. The club will evaluate Jung on July 29 and determine the next steps, whether that’s another rehab series at Triple-A or a return to the Major League club.'

Bochy added, “We’re open-minded to really anything,” in regards to Jung's spot in the lineup.

That is encouraging news for Jung and the Rangers, who are battling to try and get back to .500 and find a way to sneak into the playoff conversation.

Josh Jung will be a boost for the Rangers

The Rangers could be acquiring some more players ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and they have made a trade already. On top of that, getting Jung back in the lineup would provide them with a massive boost.

In 2023, Jung broke out with a .266 average, 23 home runs, and 70 RBI. In 2024, he had a pair of home runs and six RBI in just four games, so he was hitting well before suffering the fractured wrist and missing time since the start of April.

Recently, Bochy added that they were “hoping” Jung would be activated by August 1, so this is another update that shows how soon Jung could be returning to the team.

The Rangers are also hoping to get Evan Carter back soon, so finding a way to have both Jung and Carter in the lineup could be the perfect addition for Texas as they try for a playoff push.