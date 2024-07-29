After considering the matter for two months, the Kansas City Chiefs will not bench kicker Harrison Butker for kickoffs this year. Once the NFL adopted new kickoff rules for the 2024 season, there was much discussion about different approaches teams might take to the play. Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub explored using safety Justin Reid to kick off because of how often kickers could be involved in tackles.

After researching the new rule, which was once used in the XFL, the Chiefs realized that the kicker was involved in several tackles, so they decided that letting a position player like Reid handle kickoffs would make a lot of sense. Under the new kickoff rule, the kicker will stand by himself at his 35-yard line while his ten teammates will line up at the return team's 40-yard line.

But Kansas City will not be taking that route regularly. Instead, Toub said the Chiefs will stick with kicker Butker in the role.

“Butker's going to be our main kickoff guy. I mean, hands down,” Toub said over the weekend via the Kansas City Star. “He can move the ball and do a lot of different things. He's our most talented kickoff guy. You have to try to kick it away from the returners if you can, hit in the target zone, and skip in the end zone, possibly for a touchback, where (the opponent gets) the ball at the 20. That's the ultimate goal on kickoff.”

What is the plan for when the Chiefs kick off?

As recently as mid-June, Reid was under the impression that he would be handling kickoffs. So, it appears that Kansas City changed its mind over the past few weeks. To Toub's point, Butker can likely pin opponents deep in their territory with his accuracy. However, if returners seem to have an advantage thanks to the new rule, Toub will have Butker kick the ball out of the end zone.

“If we're not happy with our kickoff coverage, we'll go to that. We're going to do what's best for the team,” Toub said.

No one knows how this rule will play out. Toub admitted there are still many unknowns regarding the NFL’s kickoff rule. It was implemented to increase action while decreasing full-speed collisions, but it has not been fully tested. So, Toub could always return to his strategy with Reid and Butker, especially if Butker takes too many hits. The Chiefs could also let Butker kick every ball out of the back of the end zone. That way, the Chiefs don't have to worry about Butker making any tackles.