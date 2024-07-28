Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr got honest about not playing Jayson Tatum in the 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday, saying that he was sticking with the rotations that work, but promised that Tatum would make an impact later on in the Olympics.

“I went with the combinations that made sense,” Steve Kerr said, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. “That was for tonight. He handled it well. He'll make his mark.”

It was important for Team USA basketball to get a win against Nikola Jokic and Serbia to get off to a good start in the group stage of the Olympics. The next game is against South Sudan on July 31, and we will see if Jayson Tatum makes sense in Kerr's rotations for that game. If not, USA will face Puerto Rico in the last group stage game on Aug. 3.

Team USA has a ton of star power, and is the most talented team in Paris, but often times that leads to superstar players not playing big roles due to how the rotations work. It is a big disparity from Tatum's experience with the Boston Celtics, where he is the focal point of a team that won the NBA title. He has the talent to make an impact, but it just takes the right situation and role.

Team USA basketball's balanced attack in win vs Serbia

When looking at how Team USA thrived against Serbia, it was a balanced attack as six different players reached double figures. Two players finished with over 20 points.

Kevin Durant led the team in scoring with 23 points off of the bench, shooting 8-for-9 in his attempts in just under 17 minutes played. LeBron James was next up with 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting in just under 27 minutes.

Jrue Holiday had 15 points in just under 24 minutes on 6-for-8 shooting, playing a good role as a starter to this point. Devin Booker posted 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting, while Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards both put up 11 points. Curry with a 4-for-8 shooting performance and Edwards with a 4-for-6 day.

Durant was cleared to participate in the game off of the bench, and he did not disappoint. When he entered the game, USA took off and it was pretty clear that the team would come away with a win. Hopefully Durant remains healthy and can continue to make an impact throughout the tournament, whether that is remaining on the bench or starting.