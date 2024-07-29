It's been a while since LeBron James suited up for Team USA, and James made history even before the 2024 Paris Olympics began. However, once James took the court with Team USA, trouncing Serbia 110-84, he decided to break the internet, and this time, it wasn't because he had taken a photo with Tyla.

Instead, despite over a decade since he last played for Team USA, James wanted the world to know that he and his team were locked in, even after dominating Nikola Jokic and Serbia. The first picture almost feels like a throwback to when James and Hall of Fame superstar Dwyane Wade created another iconic photo while both played for the Miami Heat.

In James and Team USA's first Group Stage game at the Paris Olympics, he recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in the 110-84 win. He also overtook Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who was previously the oldest player to play for Team USA when he competed at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games at 35 years old, as the oldest active player in Team USA history.

James is making his fourth and final Olympics appearance. The forward debuted on the world stage in 2004 when the Americans had to settle for Bronze in Athens. With the Redeem Team in 2008, James won his first-ever Olympic Gold in Beijing. Moving on to London 2012, James and Team USA defended their throne for another top-of-the-podium finish.

As he enters the twilight of his legendary career, James wants to add that third Gold Medal to close out his final run with Team USA.

What's next for LeBron James in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Next up on America's Olympics schedule is South Sudan, a team that gave the Americans some problems during exhibition play. South Sudan went up by 14 points against the Americans before Team USA climbed back into it to win 101-100.

The narrow victory relied on South Sudan missing not one but two would-be game-winners in the final possession. Marial Shayok scored 25 points in that game, while Carlik Jones notched a triple-double. South Sudan knows it can compete with the United States, but Team USA wants to prove that it is a better team than it showed in the first matchup.

Team USA now has some momentum after a dominant win over Serbia. However, South Sudan won their first-ever Olympics match over Puerto Rico, triumphing 90-79.

All eyes will be on this matchup between South Sudan and the United States. Considering what happened the last time these two teams faced off, it will surely attract many viewers.