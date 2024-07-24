Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid's decision to play for Team USA over the French national team for the 2024 Summer Olympics caused quite a bit of controversy, and Embiid apparently drew the ire of some French fans as the Americans arrived in the country.

As Embiid made his way to the Team USA bus in France, a fan purportedly heckled him by saying, “Give back your passport,” “You should have played for France,” and “You're not American.”

While Embiid personally struggled in the Americans' five exhibition games, the U.S. are once again the favorites to win the gold in Paris.

Why is France so upset at Joel Embiid playing for Team USA at Olympics?

Joel Embiid, who was born and raised in Cameroon, a former French colony in Africa, obtained a French passport in 2022 after reportedly telling the country's top basketball officials that he would be interested in representing the national team. However, Embiid also became an American citizen just a few months later, and when it came time to make a decision, Embiid chose the United States, where he has lived since he was 16 years old.

The decision has left some harsh feelings on the French side, with the French Basketball Federation's president and general manager both criticizing the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player.

“Joel came to us and said that he wanted to play international basketball, he said he wanted to win, and he said he wanted to play for France and he wanted to win with France,” Diaw said. “So we listened to him.”

The pair of French basketball officials claim that they paved the way for Embiid, who has never lived in France, to get a passport and become eligible to represent the national team that San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert headline.

In March, French basketball president Jean-Pierre Siutat accused Embiid, who has been criticized by fans and media members for a lack of postseason success in the NBA, of picking Team USA to get an “easy” medal.

“Team USA, with him, who can beat you? Come on, nobody,” Siutat said. “This is an easy way for him to get an Olympic medal.”

The United States opens up Olympic group play against Serbia and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on Sunday. Embiid and Jokic have long been connected as two of the best big men in the NBA, although the centers have rarely played against each other due to various Embiid injuries.