It's the Olympics, and every men's basketball team will go for the gold. We're here to make swishes, share our Olympics odds series, and make a men's basketball gold medal winner prediction and pick.

Everyone knows that Team USA has a stacked roster and is the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal for the fifth straight Olympic Games and for the eighth time in nine Olympic Games. But upsets happen, and there are five other countries that have a good chance of pulling off the feat and overthrowing the Americans for the gold. We will examine the chances of the USA, Canada, France, Serbia, Germamy, and Greece of winning the gold.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men's/Women's basketball odds.

2024 Olympics Odds: Men's Basketball Gold Medal Winner Odds

USA: -400

Canada: +1000

France: +1500

Serbia: +1500

Germany: +2800

Greece: +3200

Why USA Will Win The Gold Medal

They are not quite “The Dream Team”. Yet, they still have the overwhelming odds of winning the gold again because of a roster that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Derrick White. Amazingly, they have won eight gold medals since 1988, showing how elite they are.

Team USA also has the experience, pedigree, and advantage of playing in a group stage that includes Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico. But in the event that they fall, as they almost did to South Sudan, there are several countries who can overtake them.

Why Canada Will Win The Gold Medal

Canada is our pick to win the silver medal. In the event that everything aligns, they have the best chance of overtaking the Americans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the world and the player who will give Canada its best chance at success. But he also has help in RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, and Andrew Nembhard. All have shown they could contribute, or even lead the scoring.

Canada will also draw Australia, Spain, and Greece in Group A. The only hindrance to their success is the Australian squad. If they do not finish higher than Australia in the group stage, it could cause them to draw a bad matchup in the bracket stage. But they have the talent to get to the next level. They won the bronze in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and will want to avenge an 86-72 loss to Team USA in an exhibition earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Why France Will Win The Gold Medal

Victor Wembanyama might have something to say about the USA or Canada. He went off for 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in a recent exhibition against Australia and 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against Canada.

If France can do well in a group stage that includes Germany, Japan, and Brazil, they may shock the world and win the gold. Remember, they barely lost 87-82 in the 2020 Tokyo Games. The French know how to keep pace with the Americans.

Why Serbia Will Win The Gold Medal

Nikola Jokic has won an NBA Title, an MVP title, and a scoring title. However, he has yet to touch the gold. We all know how much Jokic loves his country. That might motivate him to carry Serbia on his back to try and snag the gold. Serbia did not qualify for the Tokyo Games. However, they were the silver medal winner in the 2016 Rio Games. When they have gotten the opportunity on the world stage, they have played exceptionally well.

Why Germany Will Win The Gold Medal

Germany has struggled in the Olympics over the years despite a vast assortment of talent that included Dirk Nowitzki. Yet, there is still hope for a country that currently has Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroeder leading them. If they can overcome a massive group stage that includes France, Japan, and Brazil, they may have a chance to shock the world.

Why Greece Will Win The Gold Medal

No one expects Greece to place. Yet, it's easy to forget how good Giannis Antetokpumpo is. The Milwaukee Bucks star will be ready to lead his country to victory. But they have the toughest road to travel, being in the same group as Canada, Spain, and Australia.

Final Men's Basketball Gold Medal Winner Prediction & Pick

The USA has struggled in the exhibitions and has looked mortal. However, they still have a collection of the best players in the world. All of them will be ready to play and ball out. While Canada and France look like great teams with exceptional players, they cannot win without help. Serbia also seems to be a one-player team. It may be the same pick, but Team USA is the overwhelming favorite for a reason.

Final Men's Basketball Winner Prediction & Pick: USA: -400