One of the most highly-discussed players in Major League Baseball heading toward the trade deadline is Miami Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 26-year-old is widely expected to be moved before the MLB trade deadline on July 30, although his market may be dwindling as we speak with contenders like the New York Yankees showing their hand.

Following a report from The Athletic stating teams were starting to shy away from Chisholm due to concerns about his character, MLB reporter Jorge Castillo said the Yankees feel the same way about how his personality will fit into the clubhouse.

The Yankees have several animated personalities on their team, Marcus Stroman comes to mind as one. It hasn’t seemed to mess with the team's chemistry too much, although there was a moment a few weeks back involving Stroman and Gleyber Torres in which Aaron Judge had to get involved.

The Yankees have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Chisholm. New York is always on the hunt for star attractions and although Chisholm's statistics don’t translate to stardom, he has the makeup and charisma to thrive in a city like New York. Perhaps a change of scenery will make him a better player in the box score.

Look no further than the last week to see the type of star power Chisholm can possess. Fresh off a four-day break, Chisholm recorded a multi-hit game, then two more in the next four games to open the second half. He hit a three-run homer on Sunday before stealing a pair of bases and ripping a two-run double on Tuesday.

Overall this season, Chisholm has a .251/.325/.412 slash line with 30 extra-base hits and 21 steals.

Yankees brewing up trade deadline plans

The Yankees are undoubtedly in the hunt for upgrades before the MLB trade deadline. Whether they add an All-Star or not, the Yankees want to come out the night of July 30 feeling better than when they entered the day.

Pitching is where New York will focus its search, though adding an impact infield bat isn’t out of the question. That's why the Yankees were rumored to be in on Chisholm, who is starting to play second base again to showcase he can still field the position after his switch to the outfield last year.

Not every team would be interested in Chisholm as an infielder and it's worth noting that he's committed only five errors in over 1,500 innings in center field. He has a .991 fielding percentage with three assists this season in center.

Chisholm would be viewed as a slight upgrade over Torres at second, although a bad few weeks to start his tenure would have Yankees fans clamoring for Torres again. The Marlins don’t want to trade him for cheap either. Are the Yankees ready to depart with prime prospects to go all in on a championship this season? Is Jazz Chisholm Jr. that type of impact player?

These are all questions Brian Cashman and the Yankees front office need to answer within the next few days, though their opinion on Chisholm might be final. It will be an interesting week in the Bronx regardless.