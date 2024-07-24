Florida A&M University has named Florida A&M alumnus and former Pasco-Hernando State College President Dr. Tim Beard as interim president of the university. This announcement comes shortly after current Florida A&M President Dr. Larry Robinson resigned from the position last week.

Dr. Beard holds a degree from Florida A&M and has held several positions at the university from 1989 to 2003. He served as president of Pasco-Hernando State College for nine years before retiring earlier this year. Dr. Beard also spent time as the dean of student affairs at the University of South Alabama.

The Florida A&M Board of Trustees accepted Dr. Robinson’s resignation last week. His tenure will end after Florida A&M’s summer graduation in early August. Dr. Robinson served as president of Florida A&M for nearly seven years. Florida A&M trustee Belvin Perry Jr. says whoever becomes the next president has big shoes to fill.

“We are charged with the task of building on what Dr. Robinson started for us. We will find a new direction; we will pick up and put the pieces together.”

Board chair Kristin Harper will begin to negotiate with Dr. Beard soon. In addition to the Board of Trustees, Dr. Beard’s appointment would also have to be approved by the Florida Board of Governors. The Florida A&M trustees agreed that the interim will serve in the position for 12 months or until the 13th university president is elected. Dr. Beard will not be considered for the permanent position. A 15-person search committee will be used to find Dr. Robinson’s permanent replacement. One person will be appointed by the Chair of the Board of Governors, and at least three will be Florida A&M trustees.

Dr. Robinson’s resignation comes as a result of the $237 million fraudulent donation made by Gregory Gerami back in May.The incident caused quite a scandal for the university. While investigating the validity of the donation, Dr. Robinson announced the donation would be put on hold. Back in May, Dr. Robinson accepted responsibility for the incident and apologized in a Board of Trustees meeting.

“Let me begin by stating that, as president of Florida A&M University, I take full responsibility for this matter and the ensuing call-out. I apologize to this board, the foundation board of directors, our students, and their families. Our faculty, staff, alumni, and friends who have worked so hard with us over the past several years to elevate Florida A&M University to its current status as the number one public HBCU and the rank of 91 in national public institutions in America according to U.S. News & World Report.”

Once all negotiations are completed, Dr. Beard is set to start as early as August 5th.