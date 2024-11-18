The Los Angeles Sparks came into Sunday’s 2025 WNBA Draft lottery with the top odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick. But that was not to be as the Dallas Wings bumped them to grab the No. 1 pick in the draft. Instead, the Sparks will once again have the No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft. While there was some disappointment from the team, veteran forward Azurá Stevens took to social media with an encouraging message for fans.

“Nah but all jokes aside, we are still gunna get the best pick at number 2,” Stevens posted on social media. “Look at last szn.” Her messaged was followed by a pair of starry-eyed emojis.

The last season pick that Azurá Stevens was referring to was when the Sparks selected Cameron Brink with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink was limited to only 15 games last year due to a season-ending ACL injury, but she showed flashes of being a dominant defensive presence in the paint.

During last year’s draft lottery, the Sparks used a little bit of draft magic to move up. The Phoenix Mercury had the best odds at getting the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, but the Sparks ended up bumping them back during the draft lottery process.

Sparks’ early options with No. 2 WNBA Draft pick

Barring any unforeseen trade, the Sparks will be making the selection at No. 2 for the 2025 WNBA Draft. With UConn point guard Paige Bueckers expected to be off the board as the project No. 1 pick, there are still potential star players the Sparks could draft.

A point guard is of utmost importance for the Sparks and Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles could be available at No. 2. Miles still has two seasons remaining of college eligibility so it’s not for certain that she will be there.

The Sparks could opt to go big and select USC forward Kiki Iriafen. With most mock drafts having Bueckers as the No. 1 pick, Iriafen is the consensus No. 2. There’s an argument to be made that Iriafen should actually be the No. 1 pick.

Whomever the Sparks end up drafting will be joining an intriguing young core that includes Brink and last season’s No. 4 overall pick in Rickea Jackson. Jackson had a phenomenal rookie year and was the only rookie to average double figures in points while shooting 45+ percent from the field.

The Sparks will now continue their coaching search ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. They will also need to choose which players to protect in the upcoming expansion draft in December.