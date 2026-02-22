New York Yankees star Aaron Judge did not take long to make an impact this spring. In his first game back, Judge hit two home runs and set the tone as he prepares for next month’s World Baseball Classic.

Judge made an immediate impact in his first spring training game by hitting two two-run home runs against the Detroit Tigers. His big day helped power the Yankees to a 20-3 win at Steinbrenner Field on Saturday. Judge finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

"We got a lot of unfinished business" Aaron Judge has his eye on the prize in the upcoming @WBCBaseball and the 2026 season 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MMCluOFzOP — MLB (@MLB) February 21, 2026

The 33-year-old spoke about what is driving him heading into the new year and the busy stretch ahead.

“We've got the WBC coming up, which I'm excited about, and an exciting Yankees season,” Judge said after the game, per the Associated Press. “We've got a lot of unfinished business from last season, especially the way it ended for us. I'm just trying to put myself in the best position to help this team win a lot of ballgames.”

Judge did not appear in the Yankees’ spring training opener against the Baltimore Orioles, and his absence was noticeable. New York fell 2-0 on Friday, as Pete Alonso grabbed the spotlight with an impressive debut performance for Baltimore.

Last season, the Yankees won 94 games, the same as in 2024 when they claimed the AL East and reached the World Series. In 2025, 94 wins weren’t enough to take the division, as the Toronto Blue Jays finished with the same record and won the AL East on the head-to-head tiebreaker. The two teams met in the ALDS, where Toronto overwhelmed New York, scoring 34 runs and sweeping the series in four games.

The three-time MVP award winner has made it clear that last season’s playoff exit against the Blue Jays is still fresh in his mind. The disappointment has stayed with him, and it is fueling his focus as the Yankees look to finish what they could not last year.

Looking ahead, even if Judge doesn’t get many reps in right field this spring, he’ll have plenty of opportunities with the World Baseball Classic, where he serves as Team USA’s captain.

Meanwhile, last season, Judge split time between right field and DH, though he spent most of his time in the outfield. The back-to-back AL MVP played 95 games in right field, starting every one of them.

Overall, Judge put up a .331 batting average with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs that led him to another MVP award.